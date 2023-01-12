EuropeOperations

IFCHOR Galbraiths merger signed

Shipbrokers IFCHOR and Galbraiths have completed the signing of their merger agreement, unveiling a new logo in the process. The new entity will comprise of 21 offices with over 300 employees. Pictured above is Manu Ravano, co-CEO of IFCHOR with Bjorn Andersen, the CEO of Galbraiths, at a recent meeting in Lausanne to seal the merger agreement.

“Joining forces is driven by an opportunity to add more value to our clients through a wider network, better research and greater digitalisation to meet the challenges of a fast-evolving shipping industry,” the merged broking house said in a statement.

The full integration of the group will be finalised within the first quarter of 2023.

Broking houses have gone through extensive mergers over the past decade, a period of time which has seen Maersk Broker and Lightship Chartering join forces, ICAP Shipping and Howe Robinson come together, Clarksons buying RS Platou, Simpson Spence Young acquiring Anchor Shipbroking and Braemar and ACM Shipping link up among a host of other deals.

