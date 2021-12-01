IFCHOR makes offshore wind play

Shipbroker IFCHOR has invested in Hamburg-based Global Renewables Shipbrokers, moving into the booming offshore renewable shipping space.

IFCHOR co-CEOs Ghigo and Manu Ravano said in a release: “Offshore renewable energy is an exciting new opportunity for us. GRS is a first mover company in this sector and has a solid 10-year track record of success. This partnership allows IFCHOR to widen its offering and enter a fast-growing market sector. Furthermore, we know that many of our clients are looking at this space and its green footprint with growing interest: we will now be able to assist them invest in it. GRS’ expertise and services go far beyond chartering and enable clients to access turn-key projects.”

GRS offers services for every stage of an offshore wind farm’s lifecycle to both shipowners and wind farm operators. Concept planning and project consulting services are provided for wind farms at the initial development stage, alongside chartering, newbuild project management, sale and purchase, finance and research services.

Founded in Hamburg in 2011, GRS has offices in Germany and Taiwan and sales representatives in France, Japan and South Korea.