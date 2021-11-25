AmericasPorts and Logistics

ILWU rejects contract extension requested by employers at US West Coast ports

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 25, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Los Angeles

The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), which represents 70 ocean carriers and the US West Coast port terminals, requested in a letter sent earlier this month that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) extend its current labour contract for another year, to July 1, 2023. The PMA promoted the extension as a “necessary step to protect commerce and our economy during this recovery period.”

The ILWU has rejected that proposal.

In 2019, the ILWU agreed to a three-year extension of the existing contract; union members received a wage increase in return. ILWU President Willie Adams said in a statement this week: “The employer is now asking for an extension to that extension. We’ve been waiting for seven years to address issues that are important to dockworkers.”

The two sides are expected to begin contract negotiations in the spring.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 25, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button