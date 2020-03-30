Imabari and JMU create Nihon Shipyard

Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United (JMU), Japan’s two largest shipbuilders, have given details of their new joint venture company.

Nihon Shipyard Co will start operating on October 1 with Imabari holding a 51% stake and JMU 49%. It will handle all commercial ships excluding liquefied natural gas carriers.

At a press conference on Friday, Imabari president Yukito Higaki said that the company has no plans to merge with JMU.

The Imabari/JMU capital tie-up comes as news emerges of a far greater shipyard collaboration. Splash reported on Friday that the Japanese government is currently exploring the possibilities to integrate 15 major shipyards in the country under a so-called All Japan Shipbuilding merger plan, following similar steps by neighbouring shipbuilding rival countries China and South Korea.

