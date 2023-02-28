Imabari debuts low-carbon steel plate

Shipbuilding is entering a new green phase with Japan’s top yard debuting a low-carbon steel plate it will use in the construction of a 180,000 dwt capesize.

Imabari Shipbuilding announced yesterday that Kobe Steel has started selling a low-carbon steel which it will use for a cape due for delivery next year to an unspecified owner. Using hot briquetted iron in its blast furnace, Kobe Steel is able to reduce CO2 output by more than 20%.

Last year Maersk committed to net zero steel by 2040 with an interim target of using 50% responsibly produced steel by 2030.

Currently, Sweden is leading the world in the commercialisation of large-scale green steel production, with its H2 Green Steel plant set to start producing steel from green hydrogen in 2024.