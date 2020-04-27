Imabari emerges as major shareholder in Belships

The Higaki family, who own Japan’s largest shipbuilder, Imabari, as well as shipping line Shoei Kisen Kaisha, has emerged as the fourth largest shareholder in Oslo-listed dry bulk concern, Belships.

Citing a recent Pareto report, Norwegian business daily Finansavisen is reporting Imabari, which Belships has contracted to build a number of ships, now controls 7% of the supramax and ultramax specialist. Finansavisen reports that Belships is paying for some of its orderbook with Imabari in shares.

The largest shareholder in Belships remains Frode Teigen, the former chairman and CEO, with a 62.8% holding.

Including newbuilds, the Belships website states the company has 24 ships totalling 1.46m dwt.