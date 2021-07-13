AsiaGasShipyards

Imabari to develop its own LNG fuel tanks

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 13, 2021
0 105 Less than a minute

Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan’s largest shipbuilder, has said it will delvelop its own LNG fuel tanks rather than being reliant on overseas imports.

Japanese yards, along with rivals in South Korea, have been keen to create their own LNG infrastructure to avoid paying significant sums to foreign firms to use their technology.

Imabari’s president, Yukito Higaki, held a press conference yesterday in which he detailed the LNG fuelling plans as well as giving an update on the buoyant state of the shipbuilding sector. Higaki said shipbuilding demand was the best his company had experienced in more than a dozen years with the yard now marketing slots as far out as 2025.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 13, 2021
0 105 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button