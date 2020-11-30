Images emerge of hull damage from Saudi mine blast

Images have emerged of the damage done to the Agrari , an aframax belonging to George Economou’s TMS Tankers, which was reportedly struck by an explosive device at the Al Shuqaiq anchorage in Saudi Arabia on November 25.

According to a report by maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global, the vessel was struck about 1 m above the waterline and the vessel suffered damage on the portside, resulting in a partial breach of the vessel hull and a limited oil spill.

Images clearly show the hull damage. It is now heading for repairs.

In October, Splash reported on significant pollution in the wake of the Syra, a 10-year-old aframax, hitting a mine while taking on crude at the Bir Ali crude single buoy mooring system off Yemen. That ship is now in Qatar undergoing repairs.