Images emerge of hull damage from Saudi mine blast
Images have emerged of the damage done to the Agrari, an aframax belonging to George Economou’s TMS Tankers, which was reportedly struck by an explosive device at the Al Shuqaiq anchorage in Saudi Arabia on November 25.
According to a report by maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global, the vessel was struck about 1 m above the waterline and the vessel suffered damage on the portside, resulting in a partial breach of the vessel hull and a limited oil spill.
Images clearly show the hull damage. It is now heading for repairs.
In October, Splash reported on significant pollution in the wake of the Syra, a 10-year-old aframax, hitting a mine while taking on crude at the Bir Ali crude single buoy mooring system off Yemen. That ship is now in Qatar undergoing repairs.