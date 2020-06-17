Home Sector Operations IMarEST appoints new CEO June 17th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

The Insitute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has announced the appointment of Gwynne Lewis as the new chief executive, effective on June 29.

Lewis will be replacing David Loosley, who is leaving to take up a the role Secretary General and CEO of BIMCO after eight years as CEO at IMarEST.

Prior to joining IMarEST, Lewis used to serve as global head of data and digital at Lloyd’s Register and maritime product line director at Orolia.

“I’m delighted to have been appointed to this prestigious role and to succeed David as the Institute’s chief executive. I’m passionate about our industry, the people who work within it and the sustainability of the maritime economy and ecosystem. There are many challenges we face as individuals, an industry and a society but there has likely never been a more important time for marine engineers, scientists and technologists to make a real a difference in the world. The Institute will have a very important role to play in adapting, as it always has done, to meet the demands of it’s present and future members,” said Gwynne Lewis.