IMC Shipping adds two more senior execs

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 3, 2022
Singapore-based IMC Shipping has appointed two more senior executives as its bolsters top management.

Michael Holm has joined as managing director, IMC Dry Bulk. He will work alongside commercial directors, Kim Tae Kyun and Keith Denholm, to execute on IMC’s asset-light strategy and grow its operating and liner businesses.

Holm has held key positions in various shipping hubs across the world, including leadership roles at Metall und Rohstoff Shipping, Glencore, and Trammo.

IMC Shipping also announced that it has brought Vincenzo De Falco onboard to head the group’s Solution Shipping division, as part of a broader strategy to bolster its shipping services capabilities. He will leverage IMC Shipping’s expertise in project management, transhipment services and supply chain management. De Falco joins IMC from Louis Dreyfus Armateurs.

