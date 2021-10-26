IMC Shipping appoints Mingfa Liu to head up shipmanagement division

Singapore’s IMC Shipping has appointed Mingfa Liu as managing director of its ship services division providing a neat career circle for the Chinese shipmanagement veteran.

Liu, who joins from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, will oversee IMC’s shipmanagement, ship operations and technology centre services, as well as commercial business development.

Frederik Guttormsen, managing director of shipping at IMC Industrial Group, said Liu’s wide-ranging experience would play a “pivotal role in IMC’s transformation into an asset-light business focused on offering integrated solutions and services to the industry”.

Liu’s previous employers include Wallem, V. Group and Teekay.

“As an ex-seafarer who worked onboard IMC’s ships, I am excited to come back and start a new journey with IMC,” Liu said, referring back to the five years he spent as a marine engineer for a number of shipowners through to 1999.