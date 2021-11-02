IMC Ventures invests in autonomous underwater vehicle start-up

IMC Ventures, a Singapore-based venture capital entity of IMC Group that is focused on investments in the maritime and supply chain industries, has participated in the seed investment round of BeeX, a hovering autonomous underwater vehicle start-up. Other notable investors in the seed round include the National University of Singapore.

“Armed with a vision to provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly way of executing large-scale underwater inspections, BeeX’s self-thinking robots will become a fundamental building block in ensuring the safety of coastal cities and accelerating the shift towards renewables such as floating solar and offshore wind to significantly reducing operations and maintenance costs,” an IMC release stated.

With the new funds, BeeX will expand its software team to accelerate development of autonomous capabilities and mission plans across more diverse and critical environments such as ports, vessels, and in anchorages. Its hardware team will also commission a larger and more powerful vessel suitable for harsher conditions in offshore wind.