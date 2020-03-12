Home Sector Regulatory IMO closes London HQ over pandemic fears March 12th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Operations, Regulatory

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) closed its headquarters today as a precautionary measure to the spread of the coronavirus. IMO staff are working from home where possible.

The IMO said in a statement that it had decided to close its London HQ following yesterday’s decision by another United Nations body, the World Health Organization (WHO), to label the coronavirus as a pandemic.

A number of IMO meetings have been cancelled and there is a strong likelihood that the important gathering of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), due later this month, will now be postponed. The MEPC meeting was due to discuss urgent short-term measures to cut shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK is expected to follow Italy and Denmark in issuing a widespread quarantine shortly.