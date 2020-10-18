Tech

IMO explains why site was down on Friday

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 19, 2020
Officials at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have explained why the UN agency’s website went down on Friday, just a couple of weeks after the organisation was hacked.

The website of the shipping regulator went down as it was being transitioned to a new more secure domain. The process started on Friday and continued over the weekend. As of Sunday the site was back to normal.

In late September the IMO was hit by what it described as a “sophisticated cyber attack” which brought much of its IT infrastructure down for 48 hours.

Over the weekend, Splash was also hit by malware, which shut the site down for several hours. Data related to Splash Daily newsletter subscribers and payments for Splash Extra are not held on the site.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

