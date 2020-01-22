Home Sector Regulatory IMO hails ‘relatively smooth’ start to the global sulphur cap January 22nd, 2020 Sam Chambers Environment, Regulatory

International Maritime Organization secretary-general Kitack Lim has hailed the start of the global sulphur cap as a smooth, successful process.

From January 1, ships trading around the world have had to use fuel with 0.5% sulphur content or operate exhaust gas cleaning systems.

Despite Splash hearing of legal cases piling up over all manner of fuel issues, the IMO said in a release the fuel switch, shipping’s largest regulation change so far this century, had been “relatively smooth”.

Lim, who has shepherded the sulphur cap into existence since taking the IMO top job four years ago, said yesterday: “I believe it is testimony to the diligence and dedication of IMO, its member states, the shipping industry, the fuel supply industry and other relevant industries that such a major rule change is being implemented successfully without significant disruption to maritime transport and those that depend on it.”

Lim went on to warn that the next important target is fast approaching, when carrying non-compliant fuel oil onboard ships becomes prohibited on March 1.

Troubles with both quality and quantity of the new low sulphur fuel has been reported across most of the world’s top bunkering hubs over the past month.

Beth Bradley, a partner at law firm Hill Dickinson, commented in a release last month that the current marine fuel supply situation is looking like the “perfect storm” for litigators.

“There are a great number of issues which may radically impact on the liability situation. It’s gearing up to the perfect storm for litigators,” Bradley said.

Hill Dickinson has recommended that time charterparties and related bunker supply contracts should contain carefully worded provisions to clarify bunker specifications, sampling procedures and how the potential loss of time owing to inspections and de-bunkering operations is to be shared.