IMO issues guidance on STCW certification

March 19th, 2020 Operations 0 comments

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has issued guidance on standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for seafarers (STCW) in an response to growing concerns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

IMO said the actions taken worldwide as a result of the outbreak pose a serious challenge for administrations to allow the continued training of seafarers, revalidate certificates, including medical certificates, and issuance of endorsements attesting recognition of certificates in accordance with STCW Convention.

IMO has encouraged maritime administrations and port state control authorities to take a pragmatic and practical approach with regard to the extension of the certificates and endorsements.

Meanwhile, the members states are invited to communicate to the IMO general information on the practices adopted by the issuing administrations and port state control authorities and IMO will circulate the information.

The IMO guidance on STCW certification can be viewed here.

 

