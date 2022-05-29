Imperial Petroleum buys suezmax pair

Imperial Petroleum, a tanker spin-off from Harry Vafias-led StealthGas, has announced the acquisition of two suezmax tankers from an unaffiliated third party for $46.8m.

The Nasdaq-listed firm said the ships were built in 2007 and 2008 at Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries, respectively, with an aggregate capacity of around 320,000 dwt.

The vessels should deliver in June this year and be financed with cash on hand, which Imperial obtained through a $40m equity raise earlier in May, and new senior secured bank debt.

Imperial currently owns four MR product tankers and an aframax. In addition to the latest deal, the company earlier agreed to acquire one more product tanker and will have eight tankers in its fleet after deliveries.