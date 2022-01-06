In-form Jefferies team make their 2022 shipping picks

On a hot streak of form, equity analyst Randy Giveans and his shipping team at Jefferies have today given their top picks for 2022 with many sectors primed for another solid year of earnings.

Jefferies buy-rated shipping names averaged an 86.7% increase last year, with website TipRanks anointing Giveans as one of the top five analysts of 2021 out of some 8,000 it tracks across multiple industries.

“Looking ahead, government and regulatory policies remain key drivers for shipping markets, and with the expectation that COVID softens, we expect another strong year for shipping across the board,” today’s 2022 shipping outlook from Jefferies states.

In dry bulk this year, Jefferies’ top picks are Star Bulk and Genco, while in containerships Danaos, Global Ship Lease and ZIM were singled out. In LNG, the Jefferies team picked out Golar LNG and GasLog, while for LPG Navigator and StealthGas were selected. For the crude tanker segment, heavyweights Euronav and International Seaways were Jefferies’ top picks with Scorpio Tankers and Ardmore its product tanker plays.