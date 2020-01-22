Home Sector Regulatory Ince bolsters shipping team January 22nd, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Regulatory

UK maritime law giant Ince Group has taken on the shipping team from London boutique law firm, Bentleys, Stokes and Lowless. A total of 10 lawyers from the 80-year-old law firm will join Ince’s office at Aldgate Tower in London.

Commenting on the news, Adrian Biles, CEO of the Ince Group, said:“We are delighted to announce that the Bentleys, Stokes and Lowless team will join our shipping team in London, which highlights our commitment to providing an unrivalled service in shipping and maritime law. While we have a rich heritage in this area, we wanted to develop additional capacity to grow our client base and further increase our market share in this area and it also strongly supports this ambition and wider corporate strategy.”