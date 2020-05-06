Ince swoops for Hill Dickinson’s head of shipping

May 6th, 2020 Europe, Regulatory 0 comments

Julian Clark, the former head of global shipping at Hill Dickinson, has taken up a new role in London as senior partner at rival law firm, Ince.

Clark will take global responsibility for Ince’s practice sectors and client base, both in the UK and internationally.

Adrian Biles, chief executive of the Ince Group, said: “I’m excited that Julian has joined Ince. He will bring industry-leading expertise to our global shipping team and his client building and management skills across all of our other practice areas. In the short term he will be working with practice groups on advising clients on critical issues in this challenging landscape. Over the coming months his experience enables us to expand our offers in cyber security and e-commerce.”

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

