Ince swoops for Hill Dickinson's head of shipping May 6th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Regulatory

Julian Clark, the former head of global shipping at Hill Dickinson, has taken up a new role in London as senior partner at rival law firm, Ince.

Clark will take global responsibility for Ince’s practice sectors and client base, both in the UK and internationally.

Adrian Biles, chief executive of the Ince Group, said: “I’m excited that Julian has joined Ince. He will bring industry-leading expertise to our global shipping team and his client building and management skills across all of our other practice areas. In the short term he will be working with practice groups on advising clients on critical issues in this challenging landscape. Over the coming months his experience enables us to expand our offers in cyber security and e-commerce.”