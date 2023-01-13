Dry Cargo

Independent FFA Association launches

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 13, 2023
0 24 1 minute read

The Baltic Exchange has a rival when it comes to forward freight agreements (FFAs).

Spearheaded by John Banaszkiewicz, the Independent FFA Association (IFFAA) has just been formed to coordinate and promote the interests of individuals and companies active in FFAs and related Freight derivative products. Banaszkiewicz is the head of London-based Freight Investor Services, one of the best known brands in the derivatives business.

The new IFFAA website states its mission is to provide a unique venue for open and unbiased discussions on issues and developments in FFAs, as well as to foster and promote transparency, liquidity and fair competition while providing members with coordination and a common voice in their dealings with exchanges, clearers, policy makers and regulators.

A kick-off dinner meeting will take place in Geneva in February. An annual founders’ membership fee of £100 ($122) per person will be charged to join the association.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 13, 2023
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button