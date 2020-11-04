Independent Oil and Gas awards jackup rig contract to Noble Corp

UK gas company Independent Oil and Gas, as operator of its joint venture with CalEnergy Resources, has awarded the rig contract for its Core Project Phase 1 to Noble Corporation.

2008-built jackup rig Noble Hans Deul will drill the five phase 1 production wells, one at the Blythe and Elgood fields and three at the Southwark field in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS). Extensions are available for two further wells.

Commencement is set for the first quarter of 2021 and expected to run through to the second quarter of 2022. First gas is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of Independent Oil and Gas, commented: “We are very pleased to have contracted the Noble Hans Deul rig for our Phase 1 drilling campaign. Noble is a highly experienced drilling contractor and the Noble Hans Deul is both technically and commercially a strong choice, with a safe and successful track record of delivering similar wells.

This rig contract is another key step in ensuring efficient execution of Phase 1 of our SNS Core Project, with optionality for further drilling activity on favourable terms. It also reflects good ongoing collaboration between our drilling and contracting teams and Petrofac, who are the approved Well Operator. We look forward to spudding the first well in Q1 2021.”