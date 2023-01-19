India aims to get local shipping hooked on green hydrogen

India’s newly launched National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) has identified shipping as a sector for pilot projects with New Delhi setting aside an initial $2.5m for a variety of pioneering efforts that will also look at the steel sector.

“Pilot projects will help identify operational issues and gaps in terms of current technology readiness, regulations, implementation methodologies, infrastructure, and supply chains. These will serve as valuable inputs for future scaling commercial deployment,” the new government mission said.

“The Shipping Corporation of India or in case of its disinvestment, its successor private entity will retrofit at least two ships to run on green hydrogen or other green hydrogen-derived fuels by 2027,” the mission stated.

India’s oil and gas companies will be required to charter at least one ship each to be powered by green hydrogen or derived fuels by 2027, and then they will have to add one more hydrogen-powered ship per year.

Green ammonia bunkering facilities will be established in at least at one port by 2025 with similar facilities to be created at all major ports by 2035.

India will look to create its own green hydrogen, and to manufacture its own electrolysers.