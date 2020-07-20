AsiaOperations

India allows foreign seafarers to sign off at its ports

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 20, 2020
India’s directorate general of shipping ruled on Friday to allow foreign seafarers to sign off at Indian ports and then to take flights out of the country. 

The ruling relates to cargo ships, not cruise vessels.

“This move will not only help India in meeting its international obligation to facilitate movement of ship crew, but would also create job opportunities for Indian seafarers awaiting to join a vessel,” Satinder Pal Singh, a joint secretary in the shipping ministry said.

Indian seafarers have been able to sign off at local ports since late April. 

Despite the news, the global crew change tracker collated by port agent Inchcape Shipping Services lists just 17 countries – not including India – as fully open for crew changes. 

