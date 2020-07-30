AsiaGreater China

India and China cut coal shipments drastically

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles July 31, 2020
0 11 Less than a minute

For only the second time this century shipments of thermal coal are on course to slip this year. Alphabulk is predicting shipping will lose up to 100m tons of thermal coal cargo this year with the world’s two most populous nations – India and China – responsible for the biggest drops.

Australia’s Department of Industry predicts Indian thermal coal imports will drop by more than 20% this year.

As Splash reported earlier this month, seaborne thermal coal trade has slipped back to 2018 levels, sliding 7% in the first five months of the year.

Out to 2024 brokers Braemar ACM are forecasting total coal volumes to gradually edge downwards.

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

