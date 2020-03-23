India details new coronavirus rules for inbound ships

India details new coronavirus rules for inbound ships

March 23rd, 2020 Asia, Operations, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Vessels calling Indian ports need to be aware of a raft of new coronavirus-related rules introduced by the directorate general of shipping.

Masters must submit a declaration to the health authorities three days before arrival on the state of the crew prior to arrival.

Vessels arriving from ports of infected countries identified for mandatory quarantine and travel ban by the government face additional measures.

Vessels arriving from any port in China, for instance, are required to undergo a quarantine of 14 days.

The new rules have a very specific focus on pilots coming onboard ship.

Masters must ensure that all the areas through which the pilot is likely to pass are appropriately disinfected and sanitised. All ships personnel who are likely to interact with the pilot should be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

In addition, the bridge team shall be wearing appropriate PPE at all times while the pilot is on the vessel. The pilot must also wear suitable PPE.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.