India details new coronavirus rules for inbound ships

Vessels calling Indian ports need to be aware of a raft of new coronavirus-related rules introduced by the directorate general of shipping.

Masters must submit a declaration to the health authorities three days before arrival on the state of the crew prior to arrival.

Vessels arriving from ports of infected countries identified for mandatory quarantine and travel ban by the government face additional measures.

Vessels arriving from any port in China, for instance, are required to undergo a quarantine of 14 days.

The new rules have a very specific focus on pilots coming onboard ship.

Masters must ensure that all the areas through which the pilot is likely to pass are appropriately disinfected and sanitised. All ships personnel who are likely to interact with the pilot should be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

In addition, the bridge team shall be wearing appropriate PPE at all times while the pilot is on the vessel. The pilot must also wear suitable PPE.