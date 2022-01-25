India fines Japanese car carrier operators over cartel claims

Car carrier cartel fines continue to make headlines around the world. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) yesterday passed a final order yesterday against four Japanese companies – Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Nissan – for indulging in what it described as “cartelisation in the provision of maritime motor vehicle transport services” to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for various trade routes.

The CCI said the four companies had colluded to avoid competition, sharing commercially sensitive information including on freight rates.

Hefty fines of varying severity have been levied on the three of the four parties involved.

Similar car carrier cartel investigations have taken place in many other jurisdictions in recent years including Australia and South Korea.