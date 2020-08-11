AsiaPorts and Logistics

India positions Nicobar as a rival port to Colombo

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 11, 2020
India is planning to develop a transshipment port at Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal with an investment of Rs10,000 crore ($1.33bn).

The Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced the plan as he inaugurated the first undersea optical fiber project to provide high speed internet to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Modi said Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been chosen as a hub of port-led development as it is in a competitive location and central to the government’s focus to promote trade and simplify maritime logistics. According to Modi, legal bottlenecks for the project are also being removed.

The transshipment port will provide an alternative to Colombo, which is currently a major transshipment hub in the region.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

