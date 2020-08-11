India positions Nicobar as a rival port to Colombo

India is planning to develop a transshipment port at Great Nicobar Island in the Bay of Bengal with an investment of Rs10,000 crore ($1.33bn).

The Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced the plan as he inaugurated the first undersea optical fiber project to provide high speed internet to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Modi said Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been chosen as a hub of port-led development as it is in a competitive location and central to the government’s focus to promote trade and simplify maritime logistics. According to Modi, legal bottlenecks for the project are also being removed.

The transshipment port will provide an alternative to Colombo, which is currently a major transshipment hub in the region.