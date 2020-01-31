India takes action on fake seafarer certificates

India takes action on fake seafarer certificates

January 31st, 2020 Asia, Operations 0 comments

India’s Directorate-General of Shipping has declared a one-off amnesty scheme for 3,762 seafarers it has found obtained fake certificates from five training institutes without completing the necessary training. The news was described in the Hindu Business Line newspaper as “the biggest fake certificate scam yet” in the country’s maritime training sector.

The government had barred these seafarers from working from last July but has now allowed them to take new courses at approved training institutes to restart their careers.

The directorate-general has said that any other seafarer who has a fake certificate can hand them in before the end of July and will not face disbarment so long as they then take new courses. Seafarers not adhering to the amnesty and found to have fake certificates face a five-year disbarment.

The government has said it will look to close down any training institute handing out fake certificates.

“The fake certificate racket was a big setback for us, that the certificate issued by the Indian system was below the quality and standard for which the country was renowned. So, it was critical for us to clamp down on this at an early stage itself and it was in the interest of the seafarers,” a spokesperson for the directorate-general told the Hindu Business Line.

India is the second largest supplier of seafarers to the global merchant fleet after the Philippines.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.