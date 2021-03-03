India to spend $82bn on port development

India will make investments totaling $82bn in various port projects by 2035 in order to boost the country’s maritime sector.

Speaking at the Maritime India Summit, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi revealed that the projects will promote clean renewable energy in the maritime sector, develop waterways, and boost tourism around lighthouses as part of port-led development.

According to Modi, over 574 projects costing $82 bn have been identified for implementation between 2015 and 2035 under the project.

“We are in the process of installing solar and wind based power systems in all the major ports across the country. We aim to increase usage of renewable energy to more than 60 per cent of all energy by 2030 in three phases across Indian ports,” Modi said, adding that the country is also looking to further develop the domestic shipbuilding and ship repair market.

“India’s long coastline awaits you. India’s hardworking people await you. Invest in our ports. Invest in our people. Let India be your preferred trade destination. Let Indian ports be your port of call for trade and commerce,” Modi said.