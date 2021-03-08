AsiaOperationsTankers

Indian product tanker makes history

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 8, 2021
0 3,435 1 minute read
SCI

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) debuted something remarkable over the weekend, a product tanker with an all female set of officers.

Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways was on hand on Saturday to virtually flag off the 73,655 dwt Swarna Krishna from Mumbai.

SCI has been a pioneer in employing women seafarers onboard its vessels and has implemented various initiatives to aspiring female cadets at its maritime training institute.

H K Joshi (pictured, centre), chairwoman of the state-run line, boarded the ship, prior to its departure, and discussed the growing “empowered womanhood” in local seafaring circles.

Last November the International Chamber of Shipping issued a 50-page report with some urgent recommendations for the industry to address its extraordinary diversity issues.

According to the International Transport Workers Federation’s recent collective bargaining agreements, the global supply of seafarers available for service on internationally trading ships is estimated at 1,647,500. Women seafarers comprised 1%. Once cruise shipping is included into this figure, the number of women working at sea stands at 7.5%.

Recommendations contained in the the ICS Diversity Tracker report include introducing flexible working patterns; ensuring suitable onboard accommodation for women seafarers; and publishing diversity and inclusion targets.

State-run SCI is due to be privatised later this year. One of the bids lodged comes from Exmar, GMS and Foresight. Foresight executives discussed with local newspaper Business Standard their plans to make SCI into an energy-focused shipowner, with big investments in LNG carriers.

“We want to transition SCI from a conventional shipping company to specifically energy tonnage. India energy demand is expected to grow double digit,” a Foresight executive said.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 8, 2021
0 3,435 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button