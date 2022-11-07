India’s Cochin Shipyard wins first CSOV order

India’s state-run Cochin Shipyard has won a contract from an undisclosed European client for the construction of two offshore wind farm commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

“These specialised vessels are being contracted for the first time in the country,” the shipyard said in a regulatory filing.

The deal comes with an option for four more units exercisable within a period of one year.

The first two ships will cost around $122m and take 35 months to complete.