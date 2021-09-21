AsiaPorts and Logistics

Indonesia merges its four port operators

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 21, 2021
Jakarta is amalgamating its four state-owned terminal operators into one company. Bringing together Pelindo I, II, III and IV will create an entity with an annual throughput of 16.7m teu.

The new entity, to be launched on October 1, will be led by Pelindo II, also known as Indonesia Port Corporation (IPC) and will take the IPC branding.

Deputy minister for state-owned enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said: “This merger will open up the opportunity for IPC to compete globally. As the world’s eighth-largest container terminal operator, it will be advantageous to the economy as port management companies seek globalisation opportunities. Ultimately, we can also reduce domestic logistics costs by further developing our port network.”

