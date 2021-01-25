AsiaMiddle EastTankers

Indonesia seizes two tankers conducting Iranian oil transfer

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 25, 2021
0 161 Less than a minute
Indonesia Coast Guard

Indonesia’s coast guard arrested the Iranian-flagged Horse and the Panamanian-flagged Freya tankers on Sunday over suspected illegal fuel transfers.

The tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan province, were escorted to Batam island for further investigation.

“The tankers, first detected at 5:30 a.m. local time concealed their identity by not showing their national flags, turning off automatic identification systems and did not respond to a radio call,” a statement from the coast guard said, adding that an oil spill was also detected around the Freya.

Iran has resorted to plenty of illicit tanker manoeuvres since sanctions were reimposed on the country in 2018.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 25, 2021
0 161 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button