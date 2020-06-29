AsiaGasTankers

Indonesian shipping boss detained over bribery charges

Sam Chambers June 29, 2020
Taufik Agustono, the president director of shipping company, PT Humpuss Transportasi Kimia, has been detained by anti-corruption authorities in Indonesia over an alleged bribery case. 

The case involves payments made to a politician, Bowo Sidik Pangarso, to secure a shipping contract with a state-run fertiliser firm. Bowo was jailed in December for five years for taking the bribe. 

Humpuss subsidiary Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi has a fleet of 13 vessels according to VesselsValue, made up of 9 tankers, 2 LNG carriers and an LPG carrier.

