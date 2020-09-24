Industry pushback delays new RightShip platform

RightShip’s much trailed new Safety Score has been put on hold following extensive dialogue with the shipping industry. Splash reported in late May how the Australian ship vetting organisation planned to scrap its ratings system in favour of a new safety score in the biggest shake-up at the maritime risk management organisation since Martin Crawford-Brunt (pictured) took over from Warwick Norman in 2018. After listening to your feedback, we have decided to postpone the launch of the Platform and Safety Score

The launch of the new Safety Score had been scheduled for September this year with RightShip claiming it would provide a metric that is explainable and transparent.

The news at the time was interpreted by many as shifting the ratings company, originally founded by big charterers, more towards the shipowning community as well as taking a step back from the predictive side of the business.

The Safety Score was planned to be housed on the new RightShip Platform, replacing the current platform Qi as well as the predictive Risk Rating.

RightShip’s Risk Rating predicted the likelihood of a vessel having an incident across the next 12 months. The planned Safety Score intended to focus on providing the operational performance at the vessel, DOC holder, flag and class level.

However, despite a sizeable publicity blaze in recent months about the big switch, RightShip has quietly decided to shelve the project for now.

“After listening to your feedback, we have decided to postpone the launch of the Platform and Safety Score. This is because we want to take the time to respond to your feedback,” the company stated in a release on its website earlier this month.

“As can happen with projects of this size, migrating from Qi to the new Platform has been challenging,” RightShip conceded.

For the time being, RightShip’s Qi platform will continue to function as normal.