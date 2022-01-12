Ineos seals Belgian offshore wind power deal with Eneco

London-based chemicals firm Ineos has agreed a long-term deal for renewable offshore wind power in Belgium with Eneco. Under the terms of the ten-year deal, which begins in 2022, Ineos will purchase 65.5 MW of power produced at the SeaMade offshore wind park in the Belgian North Sea.

Ineos said the deal will take around 13.5% of SeaMade’s renewable electricity and reduce the company’s carbon footprint by a further 940,000 tonnes of CO2 over the length of the contract, which is the equivalent of taking 70,000 cars off the road each year.

The renewable electricity from this agreement will be used to support Ineos Olefins and Polymers, INOVYN and Styrolution businesses, allowing the latter to switch its German assets to green power from January 2022 onwards.

This is the third renewable power deal agreed by Ineos as part of its roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations. Combined with previously announced deals with Engie and RWE, the agreement with Eneco increases Ineos’ commitment to Belgian offshore wind to 205 MW. Together, this reduces the carbon footprint of its operations by nearly 3m tons of CO2 over the life of the contracts.