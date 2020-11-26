INEOS, Wintershall Dea and Maersk Drilling consortium gets certification for CO2 storage at Nine West field

The Project Greensand consortium of INEOS Oil & Gas Denmark, Wintershall Dea and Maersk Drilling has been issued a certification of feasibility by DNV GL for the storage of CO2 at the Nine West reservoir in the Danish North Dea.

DNV GL’s Carbon Capture and Storage certification is the first step for the Project Greensand project aiming to develop capacity to deliver a significant part of Denmark’s CO2 reduction target by reusing discontinued offshore oil fields.

The Nini West field has been deemed suitable for injecting 0.45m tonnes CO2 per year per well for a 10-year period, with the subsea reservoir able to safely contain the CO2 in compressed form.

Project Greensand targets having the first well ready for injection from the Nini platform in 2025. The consortium is aiming to develop the capacity to store around 3.5m tonnes CO2 per year before 2030.

“We’re thrilled to get this independent certification that Nini West is suitable for injection and long-term safe storage of CO2, just like the reservoir previously contained hydrocarbons for millions of years. As part of the next phase of validation, we will be applying DNV GL’s certification scopes for suitability of the CO2 injection well design and well construction process. We’re excited to be able to bring our competencies to use in this effort to deliver significant emission reductions,” says Marika Reis, Head of Innovation at Maersk Drilling.

“Wintershall Dea has been producing from the relevant oil fields in Denmark for decades and already has a high level of knowledge of the reservoir characteristics. The Greensand project will further advance Wintershall Dea’s understanding of CCS projects, thus, we are pleased to see the positive outcome of the study which states that there are no showstoppers for futher investigating the storage of CO2. We are looking forward to further cooperate with the project partners for the next phase and are glad to contribute to a project with the potential to mitigate CO2 emissions in Denmark,” added Klaus Langemann, SVP of Technology & Innovation at Wintershall Dea.

Large sums of money are being spent on research and development to make carbon capture and storage a reality for the shipping sector. Splash Extra published a feature yesterday taking an in-depth look at carbon capture technology featuring interviews with many of the pioneers in the sector including K Line, Stena Bulk and Henrik Madsen, the former head of DNV GL, who is now chairman of the decarbonICE project.