Inmarsat appoints former Nokia head as new CEO

Satellite communications service provider Inmarsat has announced the appointment of Rajeev Suri as the company’s new CEO from March 1, replacing Rupert Pearce who will step down on February 28.

Suri, former Nokia CEO, will also become a director of Connect Bidco, the holding company for Inmarsat. During his years at Nokia, Suri led a series of consolidation in the network infrastructure sector.

“The board is delighted to welcome Rajeev to Inmarsat and we look forward to working closely with him and with the existing executive team. Rajeev’s experience will support Inmarsat’s future growth and we look forward to the business transitioning successfully to another capable leader,” said Andrew Sukawaty Inmarsat’s chairman.