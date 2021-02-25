EuropeOperations

Inmarsat appoints former Nokia head as new CEO

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 25, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Satellite communications service provider Inmarsat has announced the appointment of Rajeev Suri as the company’s new CEO from March 1, replacing Rupert Pearce who will step down on February 28.

Suri, former Nokia CEO, will also become a director of Connect Bidco, the holding company for Inmarsat. During his years at Nokia, Suri led a series of consolidation in the network infrastructure sector.

“The board is delighted to welcome Rajeev to Inmarsat and we look forward to working closely with him and with the existing executive team. Rajeev’s experience will support Inmarsat’s future growth and we look forward to the business transitioning successfully to another capable leader,” said Andrew Sukawaty Inmarsat’s chairman.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 25, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button