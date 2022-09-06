Inmarsat Maritime: Responding to new challenges

In the job for the past 10 months, Ben Palmer is well aware of the challenges he faces heading up Inmarsat’s maritime division. Greater numbers of new entrants are aiming to take a slice of Inmarsat’s shipping satellite business, while customers have ever more demands.

In Hamburg this week for SMM, the world’s largest shipping exhibition, Palmer has a clear message for clients – Inmarsat is still growing and has plenty of solutions for the challenges which lie ahead for maritime.

Data usage on commercial maritime vessels has jumped more than threefold since 2019, according to new communications analysis from the UK sat comms provider. Data usage among Inmarsat maritime customers rose almost 70% in the 12 months to mid-2022.

Inmarsat’s maritime data usage study comes amid a record orderbook for the company’s Fleet Xpress satellite communications systems. The Fleet Xpress installed base rose by 17% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to Q2 2021, to almost 13,000 ships, with an orderbook of over 1,000 vessels.

Earlier this year, Inmarsat completed technical proof of concept tests for the terrestrial 5G mesh component of its new ORCHESTRA network which provides spectrum-management and connectivity technology to deliver additional data capacity at key shipping hot spots via shore-based terrestrial networks.

Palmer took over from Ronald Spithout as president of Inmarsat Maritime last November, moving across from defence contractor Northrop Grumman. Maritime background has featured in his career earlier on with BAE Systems, which was his first posting in the private sector having started his career with the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

Palmer says he has returned to maritime from the defence sector, a world where data is the “new elixir of success” for national security, something shipping is still getting its head around in terms of how to handle the cascading volumes of data coming from shore and ship.

The drive to make the industry more efficient, plus the hand of regulators, will force shipping to change and adapt to the importance of data in daily operations, Palmer says.

“Everyone realises the importance of extracting data, and the business imperative to do that,” Palmer says, arguing it helps reduce costs, attract better talent and progresses shipping in its decarbonisation drive.

What worries Palmer is inertia. “I sometimes worry that all these industry fora we are worried about things 10 years out, not necessarily stuff that can be done now, the moonshots,” he says as he gears up to welcome attendees to his stand at SMM. Shipping needs more brave first-movers, he argues, with Inmarsat alongside as a “reliable pipe” to give these pioneers all the information they need.

Palmer says he took the job at Inmarsat as he fancied a change and thought it would be exciting.

“There’s a changing environment,” he concedes – the dominance Inmarsat has enjoyed in the maritime field is coming under threat. “There’s new competition, disruptive new entrants and the the nature of customer demand is changing too,” he says.

For example, Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink made headlines recently with a contract to install satellite internet across the entire fleet of cruise giant Royal Caribbean.

“The conversation I have been having with my team is how we adapt and evolve and we need to do that quite quickly to be a global leader in this world,” Palmer says, admitting that often global leaders are not the most agile, or the most responsive. Palmer has stressed to employees they need to be externally focused, driven by customer demands.

“We start from a good place,” he says, adding: “It is how we continue to put those shifts in customer demand and how do we skate to where the puck will be in terms of seamless connectivity instead of where the puck is now.”

At SMM this week Inmarsat has launched Fleet Safety to modernise safety communication and improve safety standards in global shipping. Several years in the making, Fleet Safety is a successor to the maritime safety service, Inmarsat C. Fleet Safety was granted International Maritime Organization (IMO) approval under Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) requirements following the assessment by the International Mobile Satellite Organisation (IMSO).

Inmarsat was founded in 1979 by the IMO to establish a satellite communications network for protecting the lives of seafarers. With the launch of Inmarsat C in 1991, it became the first satellite operator to meet the stringent requirements of the IMO’s GMDSS – a set of marine safety procedures that Inmarsat helped to define – for ship security alert systems.

Splash will be bringing readers updates from SMM all week.