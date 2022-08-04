Operations

Innovation competition launches to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 4, 2022
0 31 1 minute read
Thome

Thome, Hafnia, Anglo American, RightShip, Rio Tinto, and Wilhelmsen have joined forces to launch the Maritime Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Innovation Lab 2022.

The innovation lab is an open competition for interested participants to submit their ideas on addressing DEI in the maritime industry.

Shortlisted teams will participate in the innovation lab to hone their pitches in preparation for a Dragon’s Den-style session with industry leaders. The winning team and their idea will be brought to life with collaboration and funding from the partner organisations involved.

With women representing only 1.2% percent of the global seafarer workforce, and a significant lack of ethnic and female representation in senior roles, the maritime sector lags most industries when it comes to DEI.

The aim of the innovation lab is to uncover powerful ideas through crowdsourcing and applying rapid and agile methodology from ideation through to product development.

This year’s competition follows the Women in Maritime Lab 2020 which resulted in the creation of SeaCode, a platform offering peer to peer support to seafarers whilst gathering and aggregating industry data. Recently, SeaCode was incorporated within the ISWAN organisation.

For those interested in submitting their ideas, click here.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 4, 2022
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button