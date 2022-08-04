Innovation competition launches to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion

Thome, Hafnia, Anglo American, RightShip, Rio Tinto, and Wilhelmsen have joined forces to launch the Maritime Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Innovation Lab 2022.

The innovation lab is an open competition for interested participants to submit their ideas on addressing DEI in the maritime industry.

Shortlisted teams will participate in the innovation lab to hone their pitches in preparation for a Dragon’s Den-style session with industry leaders. The winning team and their idea will be brought to life with collaboration and funding from the partner organisations involved.

With women representing only 1.2% percent of the global seafarer workforce, and a significant lack of ethnic and female representation in senior roles, the maritime sector lags most industries when it comes to DEI.

The aim of the innovation lab is to uncover powerful ideas through crowdsourcing and applying rapid and agile methodology from ideation through to product development.

This year’s competition follows the Women in Maritime Lab 2020 which resulted in the creation of SeaCode, a platform offering peer to peer support to seafarers whilst gathering and aggregating industry data. Recently, SeaCode was incorporated within the ISWAN organisation.

