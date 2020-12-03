Insurers brace for big bill as ONE reveals 1,900 boxes lost at sea

Cargo insurers of the 14,000 teu ONE Apus are bracing for a big bill with Ocean Network Express (ONE) confirming that this week’s container spill in stormy weather on the Pacific saw more than 1,900 containers tumble into the ocean, including around 40 boxes containing dangerous goods.

“The vessel was on passage from Yantian to China to Long Beach in California approximately 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii, when it encountered a violent storm cell producing gale-force winds and large swells which caused the ONE Apus to roll heavily resulting in the dislodging of the lost containers,” the Japanese liner reported in an update to the accident.

The ship has now turned around and is headed to Japan for inspection and then repairs.

A sistership, ONE Aquila, suffered a similar accident on October 30 this year, also while en route to Long Beach. The ship diverted to Tacoma and had a few days of repairs before rejoining ONE’s network on November 11.