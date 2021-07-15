Integrated Wind Solutions acquires Danish offshore wind advisory 

Norway’s SOV player Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of Danish offshore wind specialist advisory Green Ducklings.

The transaction takes effect today, July 15, 2021, and the commercial terms have not been disclosed. According to an already planned rotation scheme, Kristian Ascanius Jacobsen will move into the position of managing director of Green Ducklings.

“The acquisition of Green Ducklings will enable an acceleration of our ambitious strategy, where IWS is owning and developing a portfolio of closely related service offerings to support our offshore wind clients. Green Ducklings adds a deep offshore wind sector knowledge together with an extensive network. Today’s announcement constitute a key building block in our aim to attract the best strategic minds and companies of the offshore wind industry,” said Lars-Henrik Røren, CEO of Integrated Wind Solutions.

Green Ducklings helps maximise the value of the offshore wind sector with a client base ranging from technology providers to component suppliers, as well as developers and owners of wind farms.

In June, Integrated Wind Solutions, through its subsidiary Awind, secured a charter contract by Dogger Bank Wind Farm for its newbuild walk-to-work commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), ordered at China Merchants earlier this year.