Integrated Wind Solutions orders two more CSOVs at China Merchants

Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has, through its subsidiary, IWS Fleet, entered into shipbuilding contracts with China Merchants Industry, Hong Kong for the construction of two walk-to-work commissioning service operations vessels (CSOV).

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024. Currently, IWS has two identical vessels on order for delivery in 2023 and option agreements for up to two additional vessels for potentially second half 2024 delivery. The firm yard price for the two vessels is about €48m ($53m) per vessel. Approximately 50% of the vessel value is related to Norwegian export companies providing advanced technology ensuring safe and efficient operations during operations of the vessel, IWS said.

After delivery, IWS will have a fleet of four identical Skywalker class vessels designed specifically to support commissioning works during the construction of wind farms, as well as supporting operations and maintenance during the lifetime of offshore wind farms, bottom fixed and floating. The first vessel of this class, IWS Skywalker, will directly after delivery commence its first out of two firm contracts at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in summer 2023. Furthermore, IWS has been notified by Dogger Bank Wind Farm that they intend to sign a third charter contract for one of IWS’ Skywalker class vessels with commencement in 2025.

According to IWS, the hybrid-powered vessels, which will reduce annual emissions by more than 1,300t CO2 equivalents per vessel, will be among the first in the industry capable of zero-emission operations. The vessels are designed by Kongsberg Maritime and have several “industry firsts”, such as the largest battery pack with solar panels for additional charging, hull and propulsion design increasing operability and reducing emissions, and an energy consumption estimated to be 20% lower than comparable CSOVs currently under construction. The vessels are also said to be the first in the industry to have the DNV silent notation, which focuses on minimising the impact on marine life below water.