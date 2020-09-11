AsiaContainers

Interasia Lines acquires two resale boxships at Zhoushan Changhong

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 11, 2020
Singapore-based regional boxship operator Interasia Lines has acquired two resale 1,756 teu boxships from China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.

The two vessels were originally ordered by German owner Reederei Nord at Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding, and Zhoushan Changhong took over the two unfinished vessels last year after Ouhua went bankrupt.

The vessels have been renamed Interasia Pursuit and Interasia Vision, and they will be deployed on the intra Asia routes after delivery this year.

Interasia Lines currently operates 15 containerships of which six are self-owned.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

