Interasia Lines acquires two resale boxships at Zhoushan Changhong

Singapore-based regional boxship operator Interasia Lines has acquired two resale 1,756 teu boxships from China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.

The two vessels were originally ordered by German owner Reederei Nord at Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding, and Zhoushan Changhong took over the two unfinished vessels last year after Ouhua went bankrupt.

The vessels have been renamed Interasia Pursuit and Interasia Vision, and they will be deployed on the intra Asia routes after delivery this year.

Interasia Lines currently operates 15 containerships of which six are self-owned.