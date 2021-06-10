Interlink plays the handy market well with latest sale

Paul Gurtler-led Interlink is behind what many brokers report as last week’s sweetest handysize deal.

Numerous sources report that the Carlyle-backed outfit has sold the eleven-year-old 37,000 dwt Interlink Comity to Greek interests for $12m. Interlink purchased the ship for $9.2m in May 2018.

The pure breed handysize player has stayed quiet for a couple of years. The last time Interlink made headlines was in 2018 and 2019 when Norway’s Ocean Yield acquired six handysize vessels from it. The vessels were chartered back to Interlink on 10-year bareboat charters.

More sales are expected to be signed as Interlink has six ageing SDARI 37 designed vessel built at Huatai Shipbuilding.