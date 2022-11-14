Intermarine joins forces with WeShip Projects

Intermarine has joined forces with project and breakbulk cargo specialist WeShip Projects to launch Intermarine Asia. Torben Reinhard and Lars Steen Rasmussen, partners in WeShip, have joined Intermarine’s commercial team as part of the deal.

Two years ago Germany’s SAL Heavy Lift, part of Harren & Partner, took over US owner Intermarine and has since set about expanding its business rapidly.

Svend Andersen, CEO of Intermarine, said: “Intermarine and WeShip have already partnered successfully for over a year now in the Asia-Pacific trade, and we are very excited to combine our organisations to jointly grow the Intermarine presence in Asia and Europe.”

Since its relaunch in 2020, Intermarine has developed its business within breakbulk and multipurpose shipping, having grown its fleet from six vessels in late 2020 to 25 in 2022. In 2021, Intermarine opened its second office outside the US in Sao Paulo, Brazil, followed by the establishment of a European base in Odense, Denmark in early 2022.

Under the combined setup, Intermarine will represent all cargo chartering activities, whereas the WeShip brand will continue as representation for port agency and logistic services in Thailand and neighbouring countries.

Torben Reinhard, now managing director of Intermarine Asia, stated: “Our journey with WeShip has been incredible, but we could also see that the opportunities with Intermarine would be far greater than what we could built up ourselves. We have a strong network of clients and contacts throughout Asia and adding a quality product like Intermarine will only propel our presence in the region. I am truly looking forward to being part of the Intermarine team and to collaborating with colleagues in the broader SAL Heavy Lift and Harren Group constellation to which Intermarine belongs.”