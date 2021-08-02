AsiaBunkeringEnvironment

International ammonia fuel study attracts further participants

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxAugust 2, 2021
NYK Line

Itochu Corporation has announced that a further 11 companies and organisations have joined the cross-industry study into the adoption of green ammonia as an alternative marine fuel, which is viewed as an essential pre-requisite to decarbonising the global shipping industry.

The joint study framework, led by Itochu, now has 34 participants representing the bunkering, chemical, energy, power and utilities, mining, manufacturing, shipping and shipbuilding. terminal industries, as well as classification societies.

Common issues that will be considered during the study include a safety assessment of green ammonia as a maritime fuel, including global supply chain issues and bunkering operations; the development of ammonia-fuelled vessels; the specifications of green ammonia; and the production of ammonia with net zero CO2 emissions.

Alex Gregg Smith, senior vice president at Bureau Veritas, which has joined the research study, said: “Ammonia is a strong candidate as an alternative fuel in the maritime industry. We need R&D and collaboration to assess its full potential. The work of this coalition will certainly bring real insights and expertise to develop the innovative solutions we need.”

