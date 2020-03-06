Home Sector Operations International Chamber of Shipping issues new coronavirus guidance March 6th, 2020 Jason Jiang Operations

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has issued brand new guidance with the intention of helping the global shipping industry combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The guidance is produced in collaboration with The World Health Organization (WHO), International Maritime Organization (IMO), The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and The International Maritime Health Association (IMHA).

The document contains advice on managing port entry restrictions, offers practical protective measures against coronavirus for seafarers, including an outbreak management plan, and also provides information around important topics including pre-boarding screening, education, and what to do in suspected cases of infection.

The document also offers advice on hygiene measures for seafarers on ships, managing high risk exposure, case handling, isolation and cleaning, disinfection and waste management. The guidance also comes with posters which can be printed out and placed onboard ships as well as a sample pre-boarding passenger locator form and a covid-19 support and logistics supplies list.

“With no vaccine currently available to tackle the coronavirus, all industries and governments must take appropriate steps to contain the spread. Shipping is responsible for 90% of global trade and recognises its responsibility in helping tackle this global health issue whilst ensuring that the wheels of global trade continue to turn,” said Kitack Lim, secretary general of IMO.

“This document in the result of careful and considered collaboration with international partners. It is intended to be comprehensive, but also easy to understand and implement. Providing shipowners and operators who are dealing with the sharp end of the crisis with the reassurance and guidance needed to continue to carry out their operations,” Lim added.

The guidance document will be distributed to seafarers through the International Chamber of Shipping’s network of national member associations, and it is free to download from the ICS website.