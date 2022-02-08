Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine pool

Baumarine by MaruKlav, the panamax pool managed by Marubeni and Torvald Klaveness, has welcomed Indian owner Intersea Maritime as its latest member.

The Chennai-headquartered firm, formerly known as East Coast Terminal Operations and Port Services, has committed its 2001-built bulker Intersea Voyager early in January this year.

The 74,100 dwt panamax, formerly known as Braveheart, is the sole ship in Intersea’s fleet, which was acquired last year from Greek owner Namikos for $13m, according to VesselsValue data. The pool managers said the company plans to expand its business into transshipment operations, cargo movement for independent power producers in India and infrastructure development.

Ignacio Pizarro, global head of partner relations, commented: “It is great to have another strong owner joining MaruKlav from India as one of our strategic markets. This was another successful story where we welcomed the buyers of Intersea Voyager while her sellers were also pool members. This close collaboration helped facilitate a smooth handover, avoiding commercial disruptions to maximise earnings of the vessel for both parties involved.”

Earlier this year, Japanese owner Mizuho Sangyo joined Baumarine by MaruKlav with its 2006-built bulker Coral Ring. The pool currently consists of 12 members and 30 ships.